Milan want Morata

By Football Italia staff

It’s claimed Milan are interested in Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, though they face competition from England.

The former Juventus forward returned to Los Merengues last summer, but he has struggled to break into Zinedine Zidane’s first XI.

The 24-year-old has scored 20 goals in all competitions, but has only been given 17 starts.

According to Tuttosport, Morata is likely to leave this summer, and the Rossoneri have made him their number one striking target.

Any talks would have to take place after June 3, as Madrid are in the Champions League final, but that could actually prove beneficial for Milan.

By that point, the Diavolo may have already confirmed some signing which would prove the ambition of their project to Morata.

However, there is competition from the English Premier League, particularly from Chelsea and Manchester United.

For that reason, the Rossoneri are also keeping tabs on Nikola Kalinic, who is likely to leave Fiorentina in the summer.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more