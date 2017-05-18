Di Bello to referee Lazio-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Marco Di Bello will take charge of Inter’s trip to Lazio, as the Serie A Week 37 referees are announced.

The Nerazzurri must win at Stadio Olimpico to keep their slim Europa League hopes alive, as they are currently four points away with just two games to play.

Today the AIA has announced that Di Bello will take charge of the fixture, which kicks-off at 19.45 UK time on Sunday night.

Elsewhere, Paolo Mazzoleni will be the man in the middle as Juventus look to secure the title against Crotone, while Nicola Rizzoli is entrusted with Napoli-Fiorentina.

Serie A Week 37 referees:

Chievo-Roma - Antonio Damato

Empoli-Atalanta - Paolo Valeri

Genoa-Torino - Marco Guida

Juventus-Crotone - Paolo Mazzoleni

Lazio-Inter - Marco Di Bello

Milan-Bologna - Piero Giacomelli

Napoli-Fiorentina - Nicola Rizzoli

Pescara-Palermo - Luca Paireto

Sassuolo-Cagliari - Luigi Nasca

Udinese-Sampdoria - Riccardo Pinzani

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more