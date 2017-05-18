NEWS
Thursday May 18 2017
Di Bello to referee Lazio-Inter
By Football Italia staff

Marco Di Bello will take charge of Inter’s trip to Lazio, as the Serie A Week 37 referees are announced.

The Nerazzurri must win at Stadio Olimpico to keep their slim Europa League hopes alive, as they are currently four points away with just two games to play.

Today the AIA has announced that Di Bello will take charge of the fixture, which kicks-off at 19.45 UK time on Sunday night.

Elsewhere, Paolo Mazzoleni will be the man in the middle as Juventus look to secure the title against Crotone, while Nicola Rizzoli is entrusted with Napoli-Fiorentina.

Serie A Week 37 referees:

Chievo-Roma - Antonio Damato
Empoli-Atalanta - Paolo Valeri
Genoa-Torino - Marco Guida
Juventus-Crotone - Paolo Mazzoleni
Lazio-Inter - Marco Di Bello
Milan-Bologna - Piero Giacomelli
Napoli-Fiorentina - Nicola Rizzoli
Pescara-Palermo - Luca Paireto
Sassuolo-Cagliari - Luigi Nasca
Udinese-Sampdoria - Riccardo Pinzani

