‘Calabria staying at Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Davide Calabria’s agent admits Torino are interested in his client but “Milan’s new ownership confirmed their willingness to continue with him”.

The full-back was given his debut by Granata Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, and while the Serbian would like a reunion the 20-year-old will remain at San Siro.

“Mihajlovic Coached him in the last season, I know he rates him highly there’s no doubt about that,” Gianni Vitali told Tuttomercatoweb.

“Have we spoken to Torino? No, there’s been no contact. Milan’s new ownership confirmed their willingness to continue with him in the future too.

“He’s finding space, so I don’t think there will be any problems with that.

“A renewal? There’s no hurry, he’s got another two years on his contract. Maybe we’ll speak about it in the future, but calmly.

“As for Luca Antonelli, he also has two years on his contract and I think he’ll stay at Milan.”

