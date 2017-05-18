‘Fiorentina, let Badelj go’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Badelj’s agent urges Fiorentina to let his client leave, but denies speaking to Milan, Inter or Roma.

The Croatian midfielder wants to leave the Viola, but they opted not to sell him in January despite reputed interest from the Rossoneri.

“Is it the right time for Badelj to leave Fiorentina?” Dejan Joksimovic considered, speaking to FCInter1908.

“I think so, yes. I don’t know what Fiorentina will do though. There’s been no contact with Inter for a long time, and I think they already have a lot of players in Badelj’s role.

“Milan and Roma? The newspapers say a lot of things, but often many of them aren’t true…

“I’ve been saying for a long time that I’ve never had contact with Milan, nor Roma. Maybe Fiorentina have had, but I don’t know anything about it…”

