Sassuolo: ‘Clubs want Di Francesco’

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali says “there’s a desire to continue” with Eusebio Di Francesco but “there could be other clubs interested”.

The Neroverdi boss is rated as one of the best young Coaches in Italy, having led the side to Europa League qualification last season.

“On our part, there’s a desire to continue this sporting project with Eusebio,” Carnevali told reporters outside an event in Rome.

“That’s not enough though, you have to be linked by more than just the contractual aspect.

“We know that there could be other clubs interested, and we’ll have a meeting with him in the next few days to define what our future will be.

“I absolutely hope it’s still with him.”

