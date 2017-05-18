NEWS
Thursday May 18 2017
Fiorentina: ’Bernardeschi? We’ll see…’
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina executive President Mario Cognigni admits it’ll be hard to keep Federico Bernardeschi - “clubs have to succumb to the choices of players”.

The Italian international is being heavily linked with the likes of Juventus and Inter, and it seems increasingly unlikely that he’ll commit his future to the Viola.

“We can say that he was born with us and we’d like him to stay for a long time,” Cognini told reporters in Florence.

“Unfortunately the rules of football these days mean clubs often have to succumb to the choices of players.

“He’s one of our products, and we hope he’ll accept our offer for a renewal with open arms and that he’ll be convinced.”

