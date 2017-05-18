Marchisio: ‘No more mistakes!’

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio hails the Coppa Italia triumph, but warns “we can no longer make mistakes”.

The Bianconeri are just two games away from the Treble, having won the cup against Lazio last night.

A win over Crotone on Sunday will secure a sixth Scudetto in a row, while they’ll also contest the Champions League final on June 3 against Real Madrid.

“We really enjoyed the win,” Marchisio told Sky.

“The words were there after Sunday’s game against Roma, because as we’ve seen and have always said during the year after bad defeats there have always been great reactions.

“Before though we’ve had time to react to defeats, now we don’t have any more time and we reacted well in winning the first trophy, the Coppa Italia.

“Now we have two more finals to play with maximum concentration, because we can no longer make mistakes.”

