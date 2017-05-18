On This Day: Milan 4-0 Barcelona

By Football Italia staff

On this day in 1994, Milan beat Barcelona 4-0 in Athens to lift the Champions League for the fifth time.

The Rossoneri were viewed as huge underdogs against Johan Cruyff’s side, who had swept to the Liga title for the fourth season in succession.

By contrast, the Italians were without Marco van Basten, Gianluigi Lentini, Franco Baresi and Alessandro Costacurta.

In addition, Brian Laudrup wasn’t able to feature due to the three foreigners rule in place at the time.

The one-legged semi-finals had seen Fabio Capello’s side beat Monaco 3-0 at San Siro, while Barça thrashed Porto by the same score at Camp Nou.

Milan started aggressively, and got themselves in front after 22 minutes.

Dejan Savićević surged down the right, leaving a Blaugrana defender on the floor, and his cross-cum-shot found its way to Daniele Massaro, who somehow managed to turn it in on the stretch.

Romario saw a shot deflected wide, but Roberto Donadoni cut the ball back for Massaro on the stroke of half-time to double the Rossoneri’s advantage.

It was game over shortly after the break.

Miguel Ángel Nadal was hesitant in clearing the ball, allowing Savićević to rob him on the left touchline.

The Yugoslavian spotted Andoni Zubizarreta off his line, and lobbed it over him on the half-volley.

Marcel Desailly had won the competition with Marseille the year before, and it was he who surged through the defence to curl the ball in for a fourth.

Milan’s performance has come to be regarded as one of - if not the - best in a European Cup final, and cemented the legendary status of the likes of Paolo Maldini, Zvonimir Boban and Donadoni.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more