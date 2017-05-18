Neto: ‘Barzagli helped me…’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus goalkeeper Neto admits he was lucky when saving from Felipe Anderson and Ciro Immobile - “Andrea Barzagli helped me a lot…”

The Brazilian deputises for Gigi Buffon in the Coppa Italia, and pulled off two stunning saves in quick succession last night to help the Bianconeri lift the trophy.

“Winning the Coppa Italia was our first objective,” Neto told Juventus TV.

“We have to enjoy this moment, but there are only two days until we have our next goal to reach, the League, which we want to immediately focus on.

“My saves? They were two difficult saves which were important for the game and because Lazio were pushing us.

“On the Immobile one I think I was a bit lucky, but Barzagli helped me a lot by putting him off.

“The most important thing was to win though, we’re aware of our ability and the ability to reach all the objectives we’ve set ourselves.

“When we go onto the pitch, we always do the maximum and have the objective of winning.

“This season we’ve proven we’re a strong team, we’ve grown in an important way and the strength is the group. Everyone plays and we’re growing in quality!

“Now we’ve had a beautiful start, it truly was important to win and we succeeded. Now we have to go forward with heads held high with the awareness that we can do it and the same determination.”

