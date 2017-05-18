Arsenal bid €23m for Lemina

By Football Italia staff

Arsenal are prepared to pay €23m for Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina, according to reports in England, who is also a target for Roma and Schalke.

The 23-year-old was snapped up from Olympique Marseille for €10.5m in 2015, but has made just 15 Serie A starts.

He recently complained at the lack of playing time and suggested he’d push for a summer move elsewhere if the situation continued.

According to the Evening Standard, Metro and Daily Star, Arsene Wenger is a fan and has Arsenal prepared to pay £20m for the physical midfielder.

This is far more than Roma or Schalke 04 would be able to pay for the Gabon international.

Lemina has this season contributed one goal and one assist in 27 competitive games for Juve.

