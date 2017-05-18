Yaya Toure 'really likes Serie A'

By Football Italia staff

Yaya Toure’s agent confirms the Manchester City midfielder would turn down China or MLS, but “he really likes Italy and Serie A is a top level tournament.”

The 34-year-old will be out of contract in June and considering his options, including Inter or Roma.

“Italy is a beautiful country that he really likes,” agent Dimitri Seluk told Tuttomercatoweb.

“You live well there and Serie A is a top level tournament. For the moment there is nothing concrete or talks started with any particular club, but we are open to anything.

“We’re ready to listen to any type of proposal and will then make our evaluations. Yaya is a player who costs a lot and not all clubs can afford him. Only the biggest clubs would have sufficient reasons to have him, both technical and economic.”

Seluk was asked if there was any chance of signing a new deal with Manchester City.

“In football nothing is impossible, but I will say that soon he’ll be a free agent and therefore free to choose a new club.

“We have many proposals on the table to evaluate. We are considering everything and will soon make a decision. European leagues are important, but we have no preferences and no clubs are in pole position, at least not at the moment.

“Not all clubs can afford him, so for example in the Bundesliga, only Bayern Munich would be suited to his level. We absolutely will not take proposals into account from China or the United States. Yaya will continue playing in Europe at a high level. He wants to win, both domestically and in the Champions League.”

