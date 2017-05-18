Watford: Niang out, Ranocchia in?

By Football Italia staff

Watford’s decision to part company with Walter Mazzarri could have a knock-on effect for M’Baye Niang and Andrea Ranocchia.

The Premier League club terminated the contract by mutual consent just one year into a three-year agreement.

According to reports in Italy, Niang is not prepared to stay on with the Hornets if Mazzarri won’t be at the helm.

Niang joined Watford in January on loan from Milan with option to buy for a rumoured €18m.

He scored two goals and provided two assists in 15 Premier League appearances, but the 22-year-old is unconvinced by Watford’s ambitions.

Sky Sport Italia suggest that if Watford hire Hull City manager Marco Silva, then Ranocchia could follow him.

Ranocchia was loaned to Hull by Inter in January with an option to buy, but following their relegation from the Premier League, that is unlikely to be activated.

The 29-year-old defender scored two goals with two assists in 15 Premier League games.

