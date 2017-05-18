Chelsea bid €64m for Verratti

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea offered £55m (€64m) to bring Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain, but the Italy star is also wanted by Juventus, Inter and Milan.

According to The Sun, Antonio Conte is “desperate” to have the midfielder at Stamford Bridge next season, especially after winning the Premier League title and entering the Champions League.

It’s believed PSG won’t even listen to any proposal below €80m for the 24-year-old, who is under contract until June 2021.

Verratti has repeatedly stated he is happy in Paris and does not want a transfer, but his agent Donato Di Campli regularly complains to the media that the club must win more than just Ligue 1 – something they didn’t even manage this season.

Juventus are among the main candidates should Verratti leave PSG, as he is a self-confessed Bianconeri supporter.

Inter, Milan, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also options.

