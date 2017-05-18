Palacio: 'Shame Inter didn't win'

By Football Italia staff

Rodrigo Palacio looks back over his five years at Inter, previous and current teammates. “It’s a shame we never got to win anything.”

The 35-year-old striker’s contract is due to expire next month and he’ll probably return to Argentina.

“I always gave my all for this jersey, trying to do my best from the first to the last game,” La Trenza told Inter Channel.

“It’s a shame we never got to win anything, but the effort was always there. I thank the fans for their affection and think the real reward was from them.

“Diego Milito was Number One. We all know it, he’s a champion. We’re very different, both on the field and off it. He was a leader and when Milito spoke, the words really hit home.

“Mauro Icardi arrived here very young and has improved a great deal. He still needs to learn some things, but he’s deadly in the box. He will certainly become a top player, assuming he isn’t already.

“Dani Osvaldo had pure talent, but he lacked the desire to become great. He could still make the difference, though.”

