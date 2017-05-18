NEWS
Thursday May 18 2017
Gonzalo Rodriguez close to Lazio
By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Rodriguez is very close to agreeing a two-year deal with Lazio after his Fiorentina contract expires.

The Viola captain will be a free agent from June 30 after refusing a renewal with reduced wages at the Stadio Franchi.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Argentine has practically agreed a move to Lazio.

It’ll be a two-year contract worth €1m per season, despite interest from Inter and Milan.

The 33-year-old has been in Florence since 2012, having previously played for Villarreal and San Lorenzo.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies