Gonzalo Rodriguez close to Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Rodriguez is very close to agreeing a two-year deal with Lazio after his Fiorentina contract expires.

The Viola captain will be a free agent from June 30 after refusing a renewal with reduced wages at the Stadio Franchi.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Argentine has practically agreed a move to Lazio.

It’ll be a two-year contract worth €1m per season, despite interest from Inter and Milan.

The 33-year-old has been in Florence since 2012, having previously played for Villarreal and San Lorenzo.

