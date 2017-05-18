Keita leaning towards Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Keita Balde Diao is leaning towards Juventus, but the Turin giants still need to agree terms with Lazio, who want €30m plus bonuses.

His current contract is due to expire in 2018 and the 22-year-old has so far rejected a new deal with the Aquile.

Milan have been heavily linked with Keita, but according to Sky Sport Italia, Juventus are close to agreeing terms with his agents.

The problem remains Lazio, who want €30m plus bonuses in order to sell the Senegal international.

Keita would be well-suited to Juve’s 4-2-3-1 formation, as he can play on the left or right side of attack, plus as a very rapid centre-forward.

This season he has scored 15 goals with six assists in 33 competitive games for Lazio.

The report also states that interest in Keita will not prevent Juventus chasing Bayern Munich wing-back Douglas Costa.

