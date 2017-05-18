Milan lead chase for Conti

By Football Italia staff

Milan, Napoli, Inter, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are targeting prolific Atalanta wing-back Andrea Conti, but the price-tag is over €20m.

The 23-year-old can play on the right side of defence or on the right wing and has scored eight Serie A goals this season, along with four assists.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Milan are hoping to make the most of their recent deal with Atalanta for midfielder Franck Kessie to push for his teammate too.

The offer on the table is believed to be worth €17m, but that is not enough to convince the Bergamo club.

Conti has a lot of interest from all over Europe, including Napoli, Chelsea, Inter and Bayern Munich.

He is under contract with Atalanta until June 2021 and came up through their prestigious youth academy.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more