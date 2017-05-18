Ausilio: 'Inter could buy Ronaldo...'

By Football Italia staff

Inter director Piero Ausilio insists Suning “could comfortably buy Cristiano Ronaldo, but can’t because of Financial Fair Play. Gabigol? I can’t explain that…”

The Nerazzurri chief spoke to students at a class in the Universita degli Studi in Milan this evening, with the transcript provided by Calciomercato.com.

“You cannot have a project without consistency in the directors and the owners. We are in our third year and start again with a new project.

“We abandoned the concept of the wonderful Massimo Moratti ownership, a family affair, with a precise idea. Moratti was all about passion, not business. He never made a Euro from Inter, but was simply happy to emulate the achievements of his father.

“Before reaching the current situation, there was a gentleman in Indonesia (Erick Thohir) who did good business and certainly favoured Inter on a journey towards the new marketplace, where we must consider revenue, as UEFA no longer allow clubs to pour money in.

“Now everything has to be proportional to the revenue. We too are forced to fit these conditions to take part in European competition.

“Every day I read about players we’re supposed to be buying, but the truth is we must respect the salary cap. Our revenue is €200-230m, whereas Juventus – who participate regularly in the Champions League – make €400m.

“After their relegation in 2006, Juve worked on a specific business model, investing in the youth academy and having great managerial vision. They built their own stadium and gradually raised the wages, working on the commercial development and regularly taking part in the Champions League.

“They are able to do this consistently and that is what makes the difference with the other Italian clubs. That gap can get even wider, because you can’t fix this by signing the best players, because the best players go where they earn a lot and can play in the Champions League. They want to win.

“That means we have to take a few risks and sometimes they pay off, sometimes they don’t.”

Ausilio was asked if Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa fit into that idea.

“No, that’s different. I can’t explain that…” he laughed.

“Inter tried to sign Dybala, but there was a €20m difference with Juventus and in the end he went there. Today it is not possible to think of spending €200m or €300m on the transfer market. It’s not that we don’t want to, it’s simply impossible.

“Today we have a strong and solid ownership. The new Chinese owners could comfortably buy the most famous players in the world, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, but the truth is we can’t do that because of Financial Fair Play, which takes into account the development of the club.

“It’s a path that takes time, ideas and management. We have to make as few mistakes as possible, certainly fewer than we’ve made this term.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more