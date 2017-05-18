Verona have joined Spal in Serie A next season, while Frosinone were unable to avoid the promotion play-offs after a dramatic final round.
Verona needed only a point to secure promotion, while Frosinone could’ve scrapped the need for play-offs altogether by finishing 10 points clear of fourth place, but that would require a victory against Pro Vercelli and no wins for Cittadella, Perugia and Benevento.
Instead, Frosinone go into the play-offs with Benevento, Spezia, Cittadella, Carpi and Perugia.
The two-legged Final is played on June 4 and 8.
Pisa and Latina were already relegated and Vicenza practically doomed, while Brescia avoided the need for play-outs after beating Trapani in a crucial head-to-head.
Promotion Play-Offs
Benevento-Spezia
Cittadella-Carpi
Semi-Final
Frosinone-Benevento/Spezia
Perugia-Cittadella/Carpi
Week 42
Ascoli 1-2 Ternana
Gigliotti 7 (A), Avenatti 65 (T), Falletti 67 (T)
Avellino 2-1 Latina
Insigne 33 (L), Ardemagni 71 (A), Castaldo 82 (A)
Brescia 2-1 Trapani
Torregrossa 3 (B), Caracciolo 18 (B), Curiale 79 (T)
Carpi 2-0 Novara
Concas 8 (C), Mbakogu 36 (C)
Cesena 0-0 Verona
Frosinone 2-1 Pro Vercelli
D Ciofani 12 (F), Legati og 29 (F), La Mantia 57 (PV)
Perugia 3-2 Salernitana
Coda 29 (S), Ricci 31 (P), Di Carmine 45 (P), Terrani 54 (P), Ronaldo 58 (S)
Pisa 0-3 Benevento
Puscas 51 (B), Falco 63 (B), Ceravolo 92 (B)
Spal 2-1 Bari
Galano 12 (B), Zigoni 22, 89 (S)
Vicenza 0-1 Spezia
Giannetti 10 (S)
Virtus Entella 4-1 Cittadella
Tremolada 19, 44 (E), Catellani 27 (E), Diaw 33 (E), Chiaretti 74 (C)
