Pazzini: 'So proud of Verona'

By Football Italia staff

Giampaolo Pazzini was Capocannoniere and took Verona to promotion back into Serie A. “I am really proud and couldn’t be happier.”

Hellas got through with tonight’s 0-0 draw at Cesena, promoted with Serie B winners Spal.

“This year was a long suffering, which for me started last season with the disappointment of dropping down to Serie B,” Pazzini told Sky Sport Italia.

“I think few would’ve come down like this, but I am really proud and happy to have helped Verona get back into the top flight.”

The 32-year-old won the Serie B Golden Boot with 23 goals.

“I am very happy. I wanted to win promotion and to be Capocannoniere, so we did both and I couldn’t be happier.

“We’ve been suffering for a year, now we can’t wait to get celebrating. I tell the fans to wait for us in Piazza Bra, as we’ll be there soon to celebrate together. The fans deserve Serie A.

“The first seven or eight games in the second half of the season were really tough, as we weren’t consistent and fumbled the points we had amassed before then.

“I will be there next term and we really want to have a great Serie A campaign.”

