Setti: 'Pecchia stays at Verona'

By Football Italia staff

Verona President Maurizio Setti confirmed Coach Fabio Pecchia will remain after their promotion into Serie A. “He and the squad have unexpressed potential.”

Hellas were relegated last summer, but go back into the top flight with Spal and the winner of the play-offs.

“Promotion was something we had to suffer for,” President Setti told Sky Sport Italia.

“Serie B is a very dangerous league and being able to get straight back up is gratifying. I have to thank everyone, especially those behind the scenes.

“Of course it’s automatic that Pecchia will stay, as he still needs to express his full potential. It’s premature to talk about the players we’ll have in the squad.

“I think the crucial moment of the campaign was when I got angry in the locker room after Spezia. From then on, we started running again after hitting rock bottom.

“This squad hadn’t unexpressed potential and the same goes for Pecchia. We put him among the young Coaches with good ideas and at Verona you need those.”

