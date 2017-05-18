Mazzarri: 'Spain or Portugal next'

By Football Italia staff

Walter Mazzarri explains he left Watford because the club “did not share the same ambitions,” but would now like to experience Spain or Portugal.

The Coach had signed a three-year contract, but parted company by mutual consent after just one season in the Premier League.

Mazzarri was pilloried in the media for continuing to work with the aid of a translator in the locker room and during Press conferences.

“The English language proved to be very difficult. A language like Spanish is much easier for me to get to grips with,” he told Marcadorint.com.

“It has been a great experience and I am very happy to have done this. It was interesting to see English football from the inside. We had some problems, but we achieved our target of safety and beat teams like Arsenal, Manchester United and Everton. I was filled with pride when Alan Shearer praised the team.

“Unfortunately, when all was going well and we were in seventh place, we had this incredible glut of injuries and at one point half the squad was out of action. We still reached 40 points with six rounds remaining, so it was only natural that the players relaxed after that.

“Watford do not have the same ambitions, the same mentality as the other clubs I’ve worked with. I tried to instil a winning mentality here, but between the injuries and the difficulties towards the end of the season, that was not possible.

“In any case, I am happy to have achieved yet another objective in my career and to do it in a Premier League with so many strong teams.

“Football is universal. If a Coach prepares his tactics, the physical fitness and other aspects, then he can do well in Spain, Italy or England. Watford were able to face down sides that were technically far superior to us because we did important tactical work and were organised.

“The ideal situation is to have a tactical project that excites you and the club buys the necessary players to fit your ideas. Unfortunately, this can only be done by the big clubs, as the majority don’t have the capital to do that. So you have to adapt to what you’ve got and decide which is the best system based on the players.”

Does the tactician plan to start afresh or take some time off after this Watford split?

“I am tired after a demanding year, but it all depends on the offers you receive. If nothing came up that interested me, I wouldn’t mind having some time off.

“When I finished my last job in Italy, I felt that my motivation had peaked and that’s why I came to England. I needed a new challenge. Now I would like to go to Spain, Portugal or any other destination that motivates me. I like getting to know a new league.

“It doesn’t have to be a very big club, I’d rather just have a project that I know is mine.”

Mazzarri was asked about his time in Serie A with a series of clubs, but notably failed to mention Inter.

“I have a positive memory of all the stages in my career. We had fantastic years at Napoli, finishing second twice, playing in the Champions League and Europa League. There were also two very good seasons at Sampdoria.

“I was at Reggina for three years, when we managed to stay in Serie A and beat club records. With Livorno we returned to the top flight after a 55-year absence and I am from that area, so it was an incredible moment.

“The key is to react to adversity and know how to turn something negative into a positive. It’s always good to have experience, because some situations repeat over time and you can react quicker when you’ve been through it before.

“A good Coach has to be meticulous, have leadership skills, make the rules clear and have a strong character that isn’t affected by pressure. The psychological aspect is essential and a Coach must be a psychologist by nature. At university I studied sociology and psychology, because I was very interested in this area.

“First and foremost, you have to be prepared, because players can tell straight away when a Coach doesn’t have a plan. I work from 9am to 7pm and don’t have time to eat, but this work satisfies me. I am always thinking about football. Even if I’m watching a movie at home, I have to stop for a while, because my mind has wandered off.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more