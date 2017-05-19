Juventus make Carrasco enquiries

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly made enquiries for Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco, but the La Liga side are unwilling to sell.

According to Tuttosport, Bianconeri executives made contact with Atleti in recent days but the idea is a non-starter as the 23-year-old has a €110m release clause in his contract, with the club unwilling to sell for less than that fee.

Alternatives are said to be Federico Bernardeschi of Fiorentina – with the report suggesting that there will be a fresh attempt to sign the Italian international after the Champions League final – along with Douglas Costa and Bayern Munich, and Monaco’s Thomas Lemar.

There are also reports that Keita Balde Diao of Lazio is willing to sign for the club, with Juventus still to agree terms with the Biancocelesti.



