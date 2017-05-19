Mertens €28m release clause

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens’ new Napoli contract will reportedly include a €28m release clause that is only valid for abroad.

New details are emerging about the deal, with Gazzetta dello Sport suggesting that the Belgian has agreed to the inclusion of the buyout fee.

By only making these clauses valid for abroad it avoids a situation similar to when Gonzalo Higuain was purchased by Juventus last summer, with nothing Napoli could have done to refuse.

The 30-year-old has been a revelation this term, scoring 25 goals and providing eight assists, and is said to be ready to extend his deal with the Partenopei.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more