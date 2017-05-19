Lazio & Napoli want Neto

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported that Juventus goalkeeper Neto could leave the club this summer, with Lazio and Napoli both interested.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, both teams are ready to make an offer for the Brazilian should he decide to leave Turin this summer.

The 27-year-old has largely been on the bench since joining from Fiorentina two seasons ago, working as an understudy to Gianluigi Buffon.

Reports have linked Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret to the Bianconeri, after the 20-year-old has impressed on loan at Spal this season. If he were to arrive, the report suggests that it could pave the way for Neto to move on in the forthcoming transfer window.



Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more