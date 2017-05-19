Valero agent: 'He wants to stay'

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Fiorentina midfielder Borja Valero insists he 'wants to stay' but the club have 'not yet proposed a renewal offer'.

The Spaniard arrived in Florence from Villarreal with Gonzalo Rodriguez in the summer of 2012, but the latter looks set to move on this summer after rejecting a contract offer from the club.

"What happened with Gonzalo is a shame," representative Alejandro Camano told La Nazione. "But Borja has a different history with Fiorentina and is ready to stay again next year.

"His whole family loves Florence, and want to stay there for as long as possible. His contract expires in 2019, but Fiorentina have not yet proposed a renewal to us.

"We had started to talking about it last summer but [Pantaleo] Corvino is not going to discuss it now.

"We’re waiting for the club. Obviously it will be important to understand if there is the desire to keep him, otherwise we'll be going to a contract expiration."

