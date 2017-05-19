Inter want Nainggolan to tempt Conte

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Inter will go all-out to bring in Radja Nainggolan, hoping it will be a bargaining chip to tempt Antonio Conte to the club.

The Belgian midfielder is a favourite of the current Chelsea boss - having attempted to sign him at previous club Juventus as well as trying to lure him to Stamford Bridge - and Tuttosport reports that the Nerazzurri will go out-all to bring the 29-year-old to San Siro.

Roma need to raise money this summer in order to meet Financial Fair Play obligations, and the sale of Nainggolan could raise an important figure of between €50 and €60m.

Ever Banega could also be offered in partial exchange, as the 28-year-old worked with Roma sporting director Monchi at Sevilla.

Suning are said to be working to do everything to convince Nainggolan to join the club, regardless of who the Coach will be next summer.

