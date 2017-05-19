Spinazzola: 'Not ready for Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Spinazzola insists he's 'still not ready to play for Juventus', even after a good season with Atalanta.

The 24-year-old joined the Bianconeri back in 2012, but has yet to make a single appearance for the club, instead having been sent out on a series of loans.

Now in his second spell with La Dea, he scored an own goal against his parent club, but Atalanta were stll able to register an impressive point in the recent home fixture.

"The own goal? These things happen, but after it I started to hear buzzing in my head," Spinazzola admitted to Gazzetta dello Sport. "After a season like that you can have a bad game. Even an own goal can help you grow.

"[Gianluigi] Buffon is my hero. He’s a great and humble champion. Teammates? If he doesn’t get tired he can be there. Maybe he will play up to the age of 50. I never thought about moving from the Juventus Primavera to the first team.

"I was immature when I came to Atalanta two years ago, let alone when I was 17. I do not think I’m ready for the Bianconeri yet. Time will decide.

"The turning point in my career was with [Pierpaolo] Bisoli. I had started the season in midfield but then before Perugia-Brescia he told me that he wanted to play as a wing-back. On the outside I play shorter and come in from behind. I have more space and offer less points of reference to the opponent."

Atalanta have secured a European place this season, which Spinazzola thinks was completely out of the blue.

"Only a fool would have thought about this league position in the summer. We however, believed in January when others gave up on us.

"The breakthrough came against Napoli. We had endured a difficult period and to get a result at the San Paolo it was clear that we could compete against anyone."

