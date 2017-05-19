NEWS
Friday May 19 2017
Lazio to offer Inzaghi renewal
By Football Italia staff

It’s reported that Lazio have offered a new contract to Coach Simone Inzaghi, after his success with the club this term.

The 41-year-old was placed in temporary charge of the team after Stefano Pioli was sacked at the end of last season, only for the club to appoint Marco Bielsa in the summer.

With the Argentine then having changed his mind about the position after just a week in charge, Inzaghi then took on the post on a permanent basis.

Since then, the team has qualified for Europe and reached the Coppa Italia final this season.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Lazio President Claudio Lotito will soon meet with the Coach in order to discuss a long-term contract renewal.

The newspaper suggests that the deal will be finalised in the coming days, and will soon be made official.

