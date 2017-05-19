Izzo sentence reduced to six months

By Football Italia staff

Genoa defender Armando Izzo has seen his 18-month suspension from football reduced to six months by the Federal Court of Appeal.

The 25-year-old received the ban for charges relating to match-fixing at Avellino, having failed to report the illegal activity during games with Modena and Reggina in 2014.

With time already served, this means that Izzo will be allowed to return to the field in October, not long into the new season.

Roma have been linked with a move for the former Napoli man, with Gazzetta dello Sport indicating that Monchi had already tried to purchase the player whilst at Sevilla.

The report indicates that the Giallorossi could secure his services for a fee of around €7m.

