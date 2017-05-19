Sousa: 'We created most Napoli problems'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina Coach Paulo Sousa insists that his side are 'the ones that have created most difficulties for Napoli' this season.

The Viola travel to Naples tomorrow after having held the Partenopei to a 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture. Kick off is at 19:45 English time, click here for a preview.

"Napoli? They are one of the teams that creates more difficulties and can handle time on the ball," the Coach told his pre-match Press conference. "They create good pressure throughout the game and they have done so all season.

"Since last year they have been based on the same principles and concepts but they have managed to improve their quality. This year they have more options and this has be apparent throughout the entire campaign. We are the team that has created the most difficulties for them.

"Saponara as a regista? For me he is an offensive player, a guy who does not talk much and expresses himself on the pitch. He is always ready even though he has sustained an injury that we have had to keep a careful eye on during the week.

"If we change something tactically is will be because it will be because as both Davide Astori and Borja Valero are out.

"Regrets this season? I prefer to talk only about the match, I already spoke about this.

"Sarri? He's a Coach who adopted a system of play that I often played in as player. I was regularly in teams who adopted the 4-3-3 like he uses, he’s been great at maintaining his ideas of the game. This year, the squad has been reinforced and it will happen again next year. I also like other teams like Sampdoria and Roma."

Does Sousa think that Milan Badelj will be fit for the match?

"The medical staff will tell you that.

"[Khouma] Babacar and [Nikola] Kalinic together? The psychological approach towards the team has always been fairness this year and will remain so in the last two games. We’ve started several times with two strikers, and sometimes we switch to this with the game in progress. There’s a chance.

"Morale of the team? It’s good to try to win every game. I am very focused on training and on the boys."

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more