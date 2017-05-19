Gonzalo agent: 'No Lazio contact'

The agent of Fiorentina captain Gonzalo Rodriguez insists there has been 'no contact from Lazio' despite rumours to the contrary.

It was reported that the 33-year-old was close to agreeing terms with the Biancocelesti, but his representative denied this.

After joining the Viola in 2012, is the Argentine set to leave the club when his contract expires this summer?

"This is what we are seeing, the outcome of his beautiful time in Florence," Raul Iglesias told Calciomercato.com. "It’s a shame, but that's football.

"Lazio? I've heard the rumours, I can say that nobody from Lazio approached me about anything official. I receive many calls from agents who ask me what his situation is.

"I will only take this into account when a club calls me directly and, at the moment, this has not happened. If it does, why not? It would be an interesting option for more than just those that are already there. Gonzalo will evaluate everything and take the best decision for his future career.

"There are various possibilities in Greece, Italy, Argentina and Mexico. I'd rather not name names out of respect for the clubs involved."

Iglesias was asked if a reunion with former boss Vincenzo Montella at Milan was one of the aforementioned options.

"Yes, that is correct. I have asked for distinct talks though there is nothing official from the club. I can understand that it is in a process is taking place in their new organisation.

"We are also talking to other clubs who ask me about his future. For the moment I can not say anything more, within a few weeks we will have important news."

