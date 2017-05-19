Gattuso: ‘Thank you, Pisa’

By Football Italia staff

Gennaro Gattuso thanks Pisa after his final game, but laments “for a club to work it has to be united”.

The Torri were relegated from Serie B this season, despite conceding just 36 goals in 42 games.

Last night saw a 3-0 defeat at home to Benevento in the final game, and ultimately even without a four point deduction they wouldn’t have survived.

“I feel great emotion and after 13 years at Milan I never thought I could relieve this feeling,” an emotional Gattuso said after the match.

“I’ll never forget these seasons. The fans repaid me everything and I’ve always worked with great heart. I’ve always felt at home here, and Pisa will be in my heart forever.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t end things with a positive result.

“The new owners have done a lot, but for a club to work it has to be united, everyone must speak the same language.

“After Vicenza something broke and the mistakes increased. I was at a juncture, the club had spent a lot and didn’t want to fight with everyone.

“Corrado and I have a very different vision of football, there’s no point using the stick and then using the carrot two minutes later.

“With so many players I’ve had two amazing years and there’s great respect, even if I expected more.

“When I hear from them there will still be affection. These two years have made me better and the credit goes to them too.

“My future? I’ve had offers, but I haven’t yet taken any into consideration.

“I can’t Coach everything, I need to think only about football, so this situation won’t happen again.”

