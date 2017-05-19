Schick set for Juventus?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Patrik Schick has agreed to join Juventus, who must now work out a deal with Sampdoria.

The Czech striker is in demand after a fine debut season in Serie A which has seen him score 11 goals in just 12 starts.

The Bianconeri were vying with Inter and Napoli for his signature, but Premium Sport is today reporting that Schick has decided to join Juve.

There is a €25m release clause in his contract, but the Turin giants are seeking to lower the cost by offering players in exchange.

Schick is therefore just waiting for the official offer from the Old Lady, though it’s likely he’ll be loaned back to Samp for next season.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio's website is also reporting that Schick is close to Juventus, but that he is keen to move immediately.

The striker would rather carve out a place for himself at a big club, even if it means limited playing time.

