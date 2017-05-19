Spalletti: ‘Chievo a risky game’

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti believes Chievo pose a “risk” to his Roma side, and shrugs off Scudetto talk.

The Giallorossi are still in with a slim chance of winning the Scudetto, but cannot afford to drop points in Verona tomorrow evening. Click here for a match preview.

“Is there a risk that we’ll drop some concentration?” Spalletti considered in his pre-match Press conference.

“Not from what I’ve seen, rather the risk is we’re facing a strong team. Chievo have caused problems for several teams, they have a clear identity and they play with quality. That’s the risk.

“I’ve said we have to win every game, there are two to go.

“Chievo have nothing to lose? That could be an extra motivation for them, their players will want to show what they can do, what their futures can be.

“That will allow them to give the best of themselves, they won’t have another path if they don’t do well in the present. They play based on what they’ve built.”

Spalletti was then asked if he really believes his side can win the Scudetto.

“Now we play against Chievo and Genoa. Juventus will deservedly win the Scudetto, they’ve always been ready and they’ve put up great numbers.

“For us nothing changes in terms of winning second place or pulling off this miracle, we have to win.

“At the gate [to the training ground] every week, the children were asking me this question every day and I said Chievo were dangerous because of how they play, and I risked signing ‘Chievo’ on the autographs because I was only thinking about them.

"We have the chance to play in the Champions League.

“Of all the beautiful things this sport has, the wonderful thing is to play in this competition, we’ve created the chance to play in it.

“Edin Dzeko? He’s fine, he’s available.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more