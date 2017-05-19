Sarri: ‘Ignore Roma result’

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri warns Napoli not to be distracted by Roma - “our all-time points record is three points away”.

The Partenopei are one point behind the capital club, who occupy the final automatic Champions League place, and the Giallorossi play at 17.00 UK time tomorrow.

By the time Napoli take to the pitch against Fiorentina at 19.45, the result will be clear, but the Coach won’t allow his players to be distracted.

“We’re delighted with what we’ve done,” Sarri acknowledged in his pre-match Press conference.

“We want to get to the end though and have an important basis for doing well.

“Roma? We need to keep them out of any discussion and think about our all-time points record which is three points away from us.

“We want all possible records, and if reaching that allows us to move up a place then we’ll have done everything possible.

“We’re on our own path, if we get it [second] then great, if not we’ll have laid foundations.

“We’re facing one of the few teams capable of taking possession off us for long spells of the match, this is a really tough game for us.”

Last week brought a 5-0 win over Torino, and Sarri was asked whether it was a perfect performance.

“I’m thinking of Fiorentina, I can’t bask in the satisfaction of the previous game. It’s a defect of mine, but perhaps a bonus too.

“I hope the squad has the same attitude as me, because if now we risk not ending the season in top form.”

