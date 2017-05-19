Pinamonti extends with Inter

By Football Italia staff

Inter striker Andrea Pinamonti has extended his contract until 2021, having turned 18 today.

Players in Italy cannot sign professional contracts until they reach 18, and having celebrated the milestone today, the Italian Under-19 international has committed his future to the Nerazzurri.

“F.C. Internazionale is delighted to announce that Andrea Pinamonti has extended his Inter contract until 30 June 2021,” a statement on the club’s official website reads.

“Born in Cles in 1999, the young striker – who turns 18 today – started out in the Giovanissimi squad in 2013 before working his way up to the Primavera team, where he won the Coppa Italia.

“Pinamonti made his first-team debut for Inter against Sparta Prague in the Europa League at San Siro back in December.”

