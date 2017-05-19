Nicola: ‘Crotone have to be mad’

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola wants Crotone to face Juventus with “a healthy madness” on Sunday, comparing his team to Rango.

The Squali looked doomed to relegation, but are currently second in the Serie A form table and have given themselves a chance of staying up.

With Empoli currently a point away and Genoa a further point clear, defeat in Turin could doom the Calabrians but their Coach is confident.

“We’re like Rango,” Nicola said in reference to Johnny Depp’s cartoon chameleon.

“The cartoon character who everyone thought was incapable and doomed, but then he showed his boldness and he got his revenge.

“This is a game to be faced with the healthy madness of those who have nothing to lose.

“The lads have been focused on the training ground this week, we’re going to face opponents who have reached every final and it’s gratifying for us to play them for our objective.

“If Juventus have won so much, it’s because they deal in the same kind of attention and hunger.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more