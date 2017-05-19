Marotta: ‘Juventus look at personality’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta confirms they try to look at the personality of a player before signing him.

The Bianconeri are holding an open day for members this afternoon, and the transfer chief took questions from fans.

“It’s normal that when we decide to buy a player, we look at two fundamental parameters,” Marotta noted.

“We look at the cost, the value of the player, but we also look at it from a personal point of view.

“It’s difficult to get into the psychology of a subject, in a normal company there are interview and entrance exams.

“Football moves so quickly that that it’s not possible to do that, you only have to be an hour or two late to lose a player.

“A clear example would be [Paulo] Dybala, there were top Italian and foreign clubs on the Argentine, so we had to accelerate and close the deal, in agreement with President [Andrea] Agnelli.

“Fortunately it was a good market operation.”

