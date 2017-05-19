Pjanic: ‘Allegri helped me grow’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic says Coach Massimiliano Allegri “helped me grow”.

The Bosnian international joined the Bianconeri from Roma last summer, and could win the treble in his first season.

“Juve, Roma and Napoli are very strong teams who have made this a great season,” Pjanic told Sky.

“The League isn’t over, and we want to close it on Sunday against Crotone. If Juve have had such a good season up until now, it’s because they’ve been pushing us to do well.

“This year Juve have been, as the Coach once said, a squad of killers. We’ve been a war machine.

“Allegri has helped me grow, the boss has been very important for me this year and like every player I’ve definitely improved.

“I’ve learned so much, thanks to the group, the boss, the staff and everyone.”

