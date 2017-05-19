Alex Sandro in Brazil squad

By Football Italia staff

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro has been included in the Brazil squad to face Argentina and Australia.



The defender has come to be regarded as one of the best in the world in his position, but so far he has only been given six caps for the Selecao.



However, after two goals and five assists this season, he has earned a recall to the squad for the upcoming friendlies.



Brazil squad to face Argentina and Australia:

Goalkeepers: Diego Alves [Valencia], Weverton [Atletico-PR], Ederson [Benfica].

Defenders: David Luiz [Chelsea], Gil [Shandong Luneng], Jemerson [Monaco], Rodrigo Caio [Sao Paulo], Thiago Silva [PSG], Alex Sandro [Juventus], Fagner [Corinthians], Filipe Luis [Atletico Madrid], Rafinha [Bayern]

Midfielders: Fernandinho [Manchester City], Giuliano [Zenit], Lucas Lima [Santos], Paulinho [Guangzhou Evergrande], Coutinho [Liverpool], Renato Augusto [Beijing Guoan], Rodriginho [Corinthians], Willian [Chelsea]

Forwards: Diego Souza [Sport], Douglas Costa [Bayern Munich], Gabriel Jesus [Manchester City], Taison [Shakhtar]

