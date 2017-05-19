Roma recall Dzeko

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko is back in the Roma squad for their game against Chievo on Saturday after recovering from a calf injury.

Dzeko had missed Roma’s 3-1 victory over Juventus last weekend due to the problem, but he is deemed fit enough to appear at the Stadio Bentegodi.

The striker’s return leaves Alessandro Florenzi as the Giallorossi’s only absence.

Roma squad for Chievo: Alisson, Lobont, Szczesny; Manolas, Emerson, Mario Rui, Fazio, Vermaelen, Peres, Juan Jesus, Rudiger; Gerson, De Rossi, Perotti, Grenier, Strootman, Nainggolan, Paredes; El Shaarawy, Salah, Dzeko, Totti

