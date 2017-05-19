Biglia agrees new Lazio deal?

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Biglia has reportedly agreed terms on a new, four-year contract with Lazio.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, a meeting between Biglia’s agent, Enzo Montepaone, and Lazio President Claudio Lotito on Thursday has left the midfielder “a step away” from putting pen to paper.

The Argentine is expected to sign on until 2021, earning €2.8m a season, with Montepaone in line for €2m in commission.

The website explains Biglia – who has been with the Aquile since 2013 – “feels like a leader in all respects and wants to continue being so in the coming seasons.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more