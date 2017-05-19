NEWS
Friday May 19 2017
Milik in Poland U21 squad
By Football Italia staff

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has been called up by Poland Under 21s for this summer’s European U21 Championship.

Despite being a full Poland international, Milik was 21 at the start of the country’s qualifying campaign and is therefore eligible for the tournament, which will be held in his homeland.

He is joined by Napoli teammate Piotr Zielinksi, as well as Sampdoria midfielder Karel Linetty, Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski.

