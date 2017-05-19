‘Inter would’ve finished top three, if…’

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini claims Inter “would’ve reached at least the top three” if he was still Coach and believes Roma “will appoint someone else”.

Mancini walked out on Inter just a fortnight before the start of the season due to disagreements with Suning Group, while he has been linked with potentially replacing Luciano Spalletti at Roma.

“Roma? I think they’ll appoint someone else, I’ve had chances to go to Roma as a player,” the former Manchester City boss told Radio Incontro Olympia.

“I have nothing against Roma, I respect them and they respected me, also as a player.

“I’ve never met any of Roma’s leaders. I hope to have another crack abroad, experience a different adventure, to discover a new culture. I’d like to work in the Bundesliga.

“Back to Inter? There were no longer the foundations to move forward. I spoke and they didn’t understand me.

“I have my dignity, I couldn’t accept what they were doing. In life you never know, anything can happen. The current owners offered me a three-year deal, but there was chaos, you didn’t know who to speak to. It was difficult to manage the team.

“I’m sorry because the team had done a great job, and this year they would’ve reached at least the top three. Whoever signs Inter’s players will have done great business.”

