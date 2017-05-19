Kaka: Cheering for Madrid, Alves…

By Football Italia staff

Ricky Kaka admits he is “cheering” for Real Madrid in the Champions League Final but has warned them to look out for Juventus’ Dani Alves.

Kaka spent four years at Madrid between 2009 and 2013, prompting the former Milan star to back Los Blancos over Juve on June 2, although he feels Alves can be “key” in the showdown’s outcome.

“It’s a beautiful match, the clash between Real Madrid’s great attack and Juventus’ great defence,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s the game that everyone wants to see. Cristiano [Ronaldo] may decide it one box and Higuain in the other.

“Another key player for Juve too is Dani Alves, who’s having a great season.

“I won’t give anything away on who I think will win, but with my Merengue [Madrid] heart, I’m cheering for Madrid.”

