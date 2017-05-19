Kaka: Milan always in my heart

By Football Italia staff

Kaka says it is “strange” that Milan are no longer managed by Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani but assures the club “will always be in my heart”.

Kaka won one Serie A and two Champions Leagues in his first spell with Milan between 2003 and 2009, as well as winning the 2007 Ballon d’Or, before returning to the 2013-14 campaign.

“Strange? Yes, a bit,” he added to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I can only thank Berlusconi and Galliani for having made Milan a top club on the world stage, for what they’ve done over the years for the team, who will always be in my heart.”

