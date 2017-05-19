‘Icardi felt he could emulate Higuain’

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi’s representative claims the Inter striker rejected Napoli last summer but “thought he could’ve scored 40” goals under Maurizio Sarri.

Forming part of Icardi’s entourage, Ulisse Savini suggested the striker felt he was up to emulating Gonzalo Higuain at Napoli but was “given economic and technical guarantees” to remain an Inter player.

“Icardi was close to Napoli, who would’ve offered €70m,” he told Radio Crc.

“After their American tour, Inter - who never accepted De Laurentiis’ offer - gave economic and technical guarantees that convinced the lad.

“Seeing Higuain’s scoring achievement, he thought he could’ve scored 40 [at Napoli].

“The future? I think he’ll stay at Inter, but they sell him then he may even pocket [Inter] €100m because there’s a clause of €110m for foreign clubs.

“Still, if they sell him then they have to replace him with someone at least as strong.”

