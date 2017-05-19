NEWS
Friday May 19 2017
Valencia eye Badelj swoop?
By Football Italia staff

Valencia are reportedly readying a summer swoop for Fiorentina midfielder and Milan target Milan Badelj.

According to Superdeporte, at least one central midfielder will join Valencia this summer and one on their shortlist is Badelj.

The newspaper explains Los Che have been keeping tabs on the Croat for more than a year but were priced out of a move last year.

However, Badelj is out of contract next summer and has yet to sign a new deal with Fiorentina, giving the Viola less leverage in the market.

Nonetheless, the Spaniards must still sell before they can afford the player’s reported €6m-€10m asking price.

