‘Sorry for Totti, Juve buy Italian’

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Del Piero says he is “sorry” for Francesco Totti’s treatment by Roma and has urged Juventus to “buy Italian”.

Totti has yet to comment on what he will do next season, despite Roma President James Pallotta and sporting director Monchi already claiming the No 10 will retire and become a club director, while Juve’s foreign signings under Max Allegri have helped the side reach the Champions League Final.

“Who was better between Totti and I? I divide players into brackets and he’s in the first bracket,” the Bianconeri legend told Rai Radio.

“Am I sorry for how Luciano Spalletti has treated Totti? I’m sorry that this story has had some sad moments, but that’s how it’s gone.

“The truth is known to Totti, Spalletti and the club, and only they can answer certain questions.

“Would I play Totti against Genoa? Yes, of course.

“The Champions League? I’ll always be a Juve fan, my heart is Bianconero and in the Champions League final, I hope for a win.

“I hope with my heart but also my head because Juve have the condition and awareness to beat Real Madrid.

“Do I recommend Juve any players to buy? After a big campaign signing foreigners, I hope Juve can continue with Italians, like they’ve always done.

“Who are the Italians that I’d like them to buy? There are so many young guys like Belotti or Insigne, but I don’t think Torino or Napoli will sell them.”

